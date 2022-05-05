Maine is the oldest state in the nation. And the United States is getting older; the Urban Institute explains that the number of Americans ages 65 and older will more than double over the next 40 years. Obviously, this is a very significant trend and McArthur Library is starting now to provide better services for those over 55.

May is Older Americans Month and the theme this year is Age My Way. In 2016, Biddeford joined the AARP Age-Friendly Network with an action plan that included improvements to sidewalks and walkways and a volunteer driver program. Some of these highlights have been implemented. The idea behind the Age Friendly designation is that communities find innovative ways to help their older citizens thrive in place.

Public libraries exist to provide quality services to their communities. And, McArthur Library is no exception. For years we have had amazing story hours and thriving book groups. And, we offer Homebound Delivery, Memory Care Kits, Audiobooks, Large Type materials and work with the Ross Center Book Group. Recently, I was fortunate to receive specialized training in providing better services for our aging population.

As part of the training we explored ageism and a variety of logistical aspects of planning programs. The timing for this training was ideal! Recently we began partnering with AgingME, Maine’s Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP). This is an exciting opportunity for the library because we are ideally placed to provide unique opportunities to our community.

Susan Wehry, director of AgingME, Maine’s Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) will be discussing a wide range of topics when she visits the library on Tuesday, May 17 at 1 p.m. Dr. Wehry, a geriatric psychiatrist with over 35 years of experience, is known for promoting healthy aging. Please join us in person or virtually for this hybrid talk. A Zoom registration link is available on our website.

The following week, on Wednesday, May 25 at 1 p.m. we have invited Mary Lou Ciolfi, program manager for the UMaine Center on Aging to discuss Ageism. This talk will be virtual, a Zoom registration link is on our website.

Advertisement

To support Older Americans Month Snap-Ed will return to discuss healthy eating. A nutritious diet supports a healthy aging brain, so we are excited that they can help navigate the grocery store and help plan a more healthful lifestyle. Lex Johnson will be at McArthur on Thursday, May 5, 12, 19 and June 2 from noon to 1 p.m. for these in person presentations.

Finally, we are super excited to be discussing the groundbreaking book “Still Alice” with Dr. Wehry on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. This book will open a dialogue about dementia and caregiving. The book and event are free and open to the public.

If you have questions about Older Americans Month or any of these wonderful programs. Call Melanie at McArthur Library 207-284-4181 or via email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: