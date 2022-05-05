COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers added another veteran to their defense, signing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy will be going into his ninth season. He had 66 tackles for the New England Patriots last season and was second on the team with five sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Van Noy was released by the Patriots in March.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Van Noy was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014 before being traded to New England in 2016. He appeared in three straight Super Bowls with the Patriots before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He returned to New England last season after being released.

Van Noy is the second former Patriot that the Chargers have signed during the offseason. They signed cornerback J.C. Jackson early in free agency.

PATRIOTS: The Pats released inside linebacker Terez Hall, who spent the 2021 season on the Reserve/PUP list. Hall played in eight games with four starts. He totaled 50 tackles and two passes defensed.

Advertisement

Subtracting Hall, the Patriots’ linebacking corps now consists of Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Cameron McGrone, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai, and Harvey Langi.

Veterans Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins have remained unsigned since the start of free agency.

COWBOYS: Owner Jerry Jones was “home and fine” on Thursday, one day after a report that he was involved in a traffic accident and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Stephen Jones, the owner’s son and an executive vice president for the Cowboys, updated his father’s condition to The Associated Press.

Citing unidentified police sources, Dallas TV station WFAA reported that Jerry Jones, 79, was involved in a crash Wednesday night near downtown Dallas. The station reported emergency crews were summoned, and Jones sustained minor injuries.

A Dallas police spokesman told the AP the department doesn’t release names of individuals involved in vehicle crashes unless there is a fatality. The spokesman confirmed there was a two-vehicle crash but didn’t offer any other details.

The crash involving Jones was the latest incident in a tumultuous offseason for the Cowboys.

An ESPN report in February revealed the club paid a $2.4 million settlement to four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders over allegations of voyeurism against a public relations director who retired a few weeks before the report. A week later, a woman who grew up in North Texas filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father.

The Cowboys also are awaiting a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting in which cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle. Joseph’s attorney says the second-year player was unarmed and “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”