SOUTH PORTLAND —South Portland and Cape Elizabeth have events and fundraisers taking place this month.

The Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth and the city of South Portland have transformed WinterFest into a new event: SpringFest ’22. When the Jan. 28 blizzard forced the Rotary Club to cancel the WinterFest, the WinterFest committee remained determined to reschedule at a future time. The club decided to transform WinterFest into SpringFest.

Rotary Club, in partnership with the South Portland Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Department, will host SpringFest on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mill Creek Park in South Portland.

“The Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth and the city of South Portland invite our neighbors from across the region to swing by, play fun games, participate in great activities, listen to local musicians, enjoy the Mutt Strutt, and just relax and enjoy SpringFest ‘22. The event is free to all,” said Patty Sprague from the Rotary Club.

The event will feature live performances, activities, games, food trucks and more. Sponsors and advertisers will be acknowledged with lawn signs and banners prominently displayed throughout the park.

“Our theme remains Celebrating Community Coming Together,” said Sprague. “This truly is a community event. More than a dozen community groups will host activities and exhibits. Local musicians will be performing in the gazebo. The much-loved (by kids of all ages) Touch-a-Truck will feature a Casella side-loader, as well as city of South Portland vehicles. Food trucks will offer some great eats for hungry purchasers. And there is going to be a very cool e-bike popup.”

The Rotary Club will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, the club will host a special evening on May 25. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. with a reception. The event will be held at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks. Space is limited, the cost of the event is $30 per person.

The South Portland Food Cupboard will host its second annual Feeding Neighbors in Need benefit concert. The concert will feature the Don Campbell Band on Saturday, May 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. at Aura in Portland. Tickets are are $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Individuals can also engage in the benefit by donating to the South Portland Food Cupboard. Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

