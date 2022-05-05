The Sullivan Tire Family promoted of Joseph M. Zaccheo to president and CEO of Sullivan Tire Company.

Founded in 1955, Sullivan Tire has 111 locations throughout New England and is family owned and operated. There are several Maine locations, including in Scarborough and Biddeford.

Zaccheo, has been a part of the Sullivan Tire team for 26 years. A licensed CPA, he started out in the finance department, and he was promoted to chief financial officer and then chief operating officer.

“We are a family business and Joe is a key part of our family. He has been with us since 1996, and has been a constant source of support and strategic guidance as we have grown the company and as we have all persevered through the many challenges of the last two years,” said Paul J. Sullivan, vice president of marketing for Sullivan Tire. “Each day Joe demonstrates his leadership ability and industry foresight, and we are excited to see all that he will accomplish in taking on this role.”

Zaccheo grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts, and is a graduate of BC High, Boston College and holds a graduate degree from Bentley University. Prior to Sullivan Tire, Zaccheo worked at O’Connor and Drew in Quincy.

Zaccheo is very committed to many charitable causes, including the Old Colony YMCA where he has been an active member of its board of directors for many years. He resides in Hanson, Massachusetts, with his wife Denise and the couple has three adult children.

Robert D. Sullivan will remain chairman of the board and Paul J. Sullivan will be vice chair.

