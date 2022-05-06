Scott and Sherry Nadeau of Big Pop’s Peanut Brittle, made in Maine, gave a show at the Enclave of Scarborough recently. Not only did the couple share their unique story, they even passed out some of their award-winning homemade peanut brittle and put together a raffle basket for attendees. Residents of the Enclave said they loved the couple’s down-to-earth sense of humor and especially Sherry’s sentimental slideshow about her father “Big Pop” who started it all. Now the couple operate the entire business on their own from scratch, with love and … peanuts! Their brittle is sold in a variety of stores throughout Maine and New Hampshire. Made in Maine, absolutely delicious and Enclave resident approved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: