Scarborough Community Thanksgiving gives thanks

To the editor,

Scarborough Community Thanksgiving is pleased and proud to announce that as of fall of 2021, we have become an official 501(c)(3)! With that now in place, we have the ability to function independently, and the entire Board of Directors is excited to start focusing on this year’s event!

Scarborough Community Thanksgiving would not be where it is today, feeding a record setting 1,200+ people in 2021, without the support of our community partners such as Project GRACE which functioned as a conduit for donations until we were able to become independent (we now have our wings!), Scarborough Community Services and their communication and organization, the Scarborough Police Department’s coordination of the traffic flow and delivery of meals to those who could not make it to our event on their own, and Scarborough Public Schools for working as an avenue for getting the food and for taking on the monumental task of preparing and packing the meals. Of course I would be remiss if I did not mention the private and corporate donations that make it possible for Scarborough Community Thanksgiving to feed so many people free of charge. We are grateful for each and every one of you. We want to thank all of our community partners for their continued support.

I am honored and proud to be a board member of Scarborough Community Thanksgiving, and look forward to continuing to grow this event in our town. As the event nears, be on the lookout for more information on participating in the dinner and for other ways to be involved. We hope to be back in person this year, but whether it is a sit down dinner or continues to be take out, we can’t wait to serve this delicious dinner in our community to any and all who want to participate. It takes a village, and we have a great one here in Scarborough! Thank you.

Buffy Whitaker

Board Member, Scarborough Community Thanksgiving

Advertisement

Free speech for all

To the editor,

The Town of Scarborough’s growth has been the subject of much discussion lately. In a recent Town survey, a two-thirds majority expressed concern about the rate of growth. Prior to an April 12 “information night” sponsored by the large-scale development known as The Downs, reporter Sean Stackhouse interviewed me regarding my views on Town growth. As a condition to speaking with Mr. Stackhouse, I made it clear that, while I’m a member of the Town’s LongRange Planning Committee (“LRPC”), the views that I expressed (like those I’m expressing here) were mine alone, and didn’t reflect those of the LPRC, Town Council, or any other group.

After Mr. Stackhouse’s report aired, I received a call and learned that certain members of Town leadership were unhappy about it, believing that I might be seen as speaking for the LRPC and Council. The message — that I should watch what I say — was unmistakable and ominous.

I found this reaction sufficiently troubling that I wrote a letter to the Council. Replying, the Council chair doubled down, writing that, “[a]s representatives of the Town, it can be beneficial at times for us to speak with a unified voice in certain situations” and that “[t]his was simply a request for members of the [LRPC] to recognize this as one of those moments.”

When I was appointed to the LRPC, the Council was well aware, based on my past public statements, of my cautious approach to development. No one told me that expressing personal opinions about the Town’s best interests would be frowned upon or could result in disciplinary action. No one should’ve been surprised by the perspective that I voiced to Mr. Stackhouse.

Advertisement

Having been clear that I speak in my personal capacity, I have a right, as an American and Scarborough resident, to speak freely concerning issues that impact my community, without fear of retribution from any governmental authority. In reviewing the Town’s ordinances and policies, I find nothing prohibiting such speech by LRPC members, probably because such prohibitions would be illegal.

The LRPC’s purpose is to advise the Council regarding long-term growth and development issues, not to rubber stamp Town decisions. Without the free exchange of ideas, the legitimacy of the committee’s work is threatened. Silencing benign statements of personal opinion by committee members because some may disagree or assume (incorrectly) that such statements represent official positions is an assault on Constitutional principles of free speech and due process.

I’m prepared to take further action to defend my rights as a citizen and committee member. I hope that won’t be necessary, though, and that Town leadership is willing to create room for differing viewpoints, foster open debate, and listen to its constituents. Everyone in Town — members of the LPRC and Council included — should be able to engage responsibly in the democratic process, without the chilling threat of retaliation, and thereby help to build a stronger Scarborough — a goal that we all presumably share.

Marvin Gates

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: