LAGRANGE — Authorities in Maine say someone illegally killed a bear and dumped it off a bridge, and they’re working with a nonprofit group to offer a reward to help find out who did it.
The Maine Warden Service received a complaint about the dead black bear in Lagrange on April 26. Their investigation found that the bear had been shot and dumped off the bridge.
Operation Game Thief, a private nonprofit that works with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to stop poaching, is offering a $4,000 reward in the case. The warden service said Friday that the group wants information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing the bear.
Maine is home to a bear hunt, but it is regulated by the state and takes place only in the late summer and fall. The black bear is also a symbol of the rural parts of the state and serves as the mascot of the University of Maine sports teams.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Alcaraz knocks off Nadal at Madrid Open
-
Business
Seven months after historic vote, power line project to get its day in court
-
Boston Red Sox
MLB notebook: Red Sox expected to call up Jarren Duran
-
Business
Owner of Bangor newspaper to recognize employees’ new union
-
Local & State
Maine wardens search for poacher who killed bear, dumped it off bridge
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.