Barbara Smith Vatcher, 90, of Kennebunk passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born in East Providence, Rhode Island, she was previously a resident of Naples, Florida, and Little Compton, Rhode Island. Barbara married her high school sweetheart and together they raised three boys while moving throughout the eastern U.S. following her husband’s career.

She had many interests throughout her life; during the 1960s she traveled the back roads of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and upstate New York assembling a beautiful collection of antique furniture. In the 1970s, she became an accomplished oil painter, and in the 1980s enjoyed a brief but successful career in residential real estate.

Little Compton, Rhode Island, was her “Eden,” and visits to the summer home that her father built, which looked out on Buzzards Bay, grew longer each year. During her retirement years there, she enjoyed family dinners around the large kitchen table and taking her grandchildren on weekend yard-sale adventures.

Barbara was a devout Episcopalian and dog lover. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Edgar Vatcher. She is survived by her sons, John (Ellen) of Shoreline, Washington, Stephen (Virginia) of Kennebunk, and Robert (Erin) of Little Compton, grandchildren Jack, Teddy, Annie and Charlotte, and her beloved dog Casey.

Barbara’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Huntington Common for the wonderful care they provided over these past two years.

A private memorial service will be scheduled for a later time.

