PORTLAND – Kathryn Janet Harrison, of Portland, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, with each daughter holding her hand and with family close by, the result of complications from her 35-year battle with rheumatoid arthritis.

Kathy was born on Feb. 19, 1955 in Sanford, to Richard and Carolyn Harrison, the second eldest of six children. Kathy attended Massabesic schools before earning her nursing certificate from SMVTI in South Portland. Kathy was born to be a nurse, possessing a preternatural ability to help and care for others. She spent her career at Webber Hospital (Southern Maine Medical Center) in Biddeford, before leaving the profession to focus on caring for her two daughters, Nichole and Jenna.

Kathy loved the outdoors, spending many days walking the footpaths around Baxter Boulevard, Mackworth Island and Evergreen Cemetery. She was a congregant of Woodfords Church in Portland and an avid New England sports fan. She especially loved attending the annual July 4th Sea Dogs game with her family, always buying way too many tickets so as not to leave anyone out. She loved her children unconditionally and supported them in any way she could.

Later in life Kathy found her true calling as professional grandmother to her grandson, Connor Brown. Whether playing in the sandbox, walking to Dunkin Donuts to get a Munchkin, or flying kites at Fort Williams, the two were thick as thieves. Kathy relished being a grandmother, proudly parading Connor around to visit her neighbors at Park Danforth, where she resided for the past several years.

Kathy will be remembered as a pure soul who performed a million kindnesses. She was always running an errand for a sick friend or driving an elderly neighbor to a medical appointment, never accepting money in the process. She was loved by all who knew her, and her compassion and treatment of others is a standard we should all strive to achieve.

Kathy was predeceased by her father, Richard Harrison; and her most beloved companion, a standard poodle named Sunshine.

She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Harrison of Kennebunk; two daughters, Nichole Brown and husband Jonathon, and Jenna White, both of Westbrook; three brothers, Stephen Harrison and partner Robin Frost of Shapleigh, Danny Harrison and wife Lisa of Kennebunk, Alan Harrison and wife Sue of Alfred, and two sisters, Beth Burchill and husband Dave of Kennebunk, and Ellen Harrison of Scarborough; a grandson, Connor Brown of Westbrook; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Cindy Wetherall of Connecticut, and kindred spirit, Sir Elton John of England.

Per Kathy’s wishes there will not be a formal service (she said she didn’t want to be a bother), but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date, at which time those who loved her can give her the send-off she deserves.

In lieu of flowers, go and do something kind for someone you love in her honor, or consider donating to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland or to the Arthritis Foundation.

