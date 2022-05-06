WESTBROOK – Shirley Pizzo, 87, of Westbrook, passed away April 29, 2022 at the Barron Center. She was born in Portland, June 21, 1934, the daughter of Daniel and Louise (Merrill) Flynn.﻿She was raised in Westbrook and attended Westbrook Schools. On July 6, 1957, she married Martin Pizzo, of Portland. They were married 51 years until his death in 2008. Shirley worked at Dana Warp Mill for many years. She then owned and operated Marty’s Variety in Westbrook with her husband from 1978 to 1995.﻿Shirley is survived by her son; Steven Pizzo Sr., and his longtime companion, Evelyn Spearin; daughter Donna, and her husband, David Thomes; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law’s , and special sister-in-law and friend, Antoinette Maynard.She was predeceased by her husband Marty, and her sisters Marjorie Cummings and Virginia Swett.﻿Visiting hours will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Shirley’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. ﻿

