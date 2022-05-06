Scarborough author Elisa Boxer will read aloud her soon-to-be-published picture book, “One Turtle’s Last Straw: The Real-Life Story that Sparked a Sea Change,” illustrated by Marta Álvarez Miguéns, outside the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, on Saturday, May 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Children ranging in age from 3 years to 12 years and their families are invited to attend this special Outdoor Story Time & Author Event.

“I’m thrilled that my very first in-person event for One Turtle’s Last Straw will be at my hometown library!” Boxer said. “I used to bring my son to the Scarborough Public Library for Story Time. He’s 19 now and was the first person to read the first draft of this book, while it was still a document on my computer. We can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

As with the Library’s other Outdoor Story Times, bring something to sit on. Boxer will answer questions and sign books after the reading. A bookstore will be on hand to sell copies of the newly released picture book, Boxer’s third, arriving in libraries and bookstores on May 10. This event is free and open to the public. This special Outdoor Story Time & Author Event will be rescheduled for the following Saturday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m., in the event of precipitation or temperatures below 45 degrees. Visit ScarboroughLibrary.org/events for updates!

Boxer is a Maine-based, Emmy-winning journalist and columnist whose work has been featured in The New York Times, Inc. magazine, and Fast Company. She has reported for newspapers, magazines and TV stations, and has a passion for telling stories about people finding the courage to create change. Her first picture book, “The Voice That Won the Vote,” was released in 2020 to coincide with the suffrage centennial. Her second book, “A Seat at the Table: The Nancy Pelosi Story,” features an interview with the House Speaker herself. Boxer has several more inspirational nonfiction picture books on the way with Sleeping Bear Press, Crown/Penguin Random House, and Abrams. To learn more about her, go to: http://elisaboxer.com.

“One Turtle’s Last Straw: The Real-Life Rescue That Sparked a Sea Change” is being published as of May 10, from Crown Books for Young Readers. It is the inspiring true story of how one small turtle and kids all over the country sparked an environmental movement. Based on the viral video that created awareness of the harm caused by plastic straws, this heart-wrenching story is a perfect tool for teaching children about sustainability.

This is the Library’s first event for children and families in its new #Sustainable Scarborough series.

