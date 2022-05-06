SCARBOROUGH — With COVID-19 no longer a pandemic and the lifting of restrictions around the disease, the Libby-Mitchell No. 76, American Legion with host the Memorial Day Parade in the Town of Scarborough for the first time since 2019.

After two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus, Memorial Day in Scarborough will be observed with a parade followed by a service on Monday, May 30.

“As we all are aware, COVID-19 has taken a great toll on our everyday lives,” said Phil Ceaser, commander of American Legion Post No. 76. “For that reason, we would like to make this year’s Memorial Day Parade a celebration for all to remember.”

Members of the American Legion will leave the American Legion home at 7:45 a.m. to start the ceremonies at the Black Point Cemetery, Dunstan Monument, Dunstan Cemetery, Blue Point Cemetery, and Veteran’s Monument. There will be a flag-raising at the home of Post No. 76, followed by an open house with food and refreshments.

“We will be placing wreaths and flags at each of the ceremonies with a small contingent before the parade,” Ceaser said.

Those in parade need to start gathering at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Participants will start behind the Scarborough High School on the driveway leading out to the right side of the school facing Route 114, turning right onto Route 114. It will then proceed to U.S. Route 1 and turn right, go past the town offices, and turn left into the Maine Veterans’ Home. It will stop in the parking lot at the front of the building for services at the Legion Monument. The Firing Squad and Color Guard will continue forward to present the Colors.

“The parade will culminate at the Maine Veterans’ Home,” Ceaser said. “This allows the residents of the Veterans’ Home to attend the parade. This allows us to pay tribute to those individuals who served this country in the Uniformed Military Services.”

The parade will include members of the Scarborough Police Honor Guard, Post No. 76 Color Guard and Firing Squad, Legion of Honor, Scarborough High School Band, Scarborough Fire Department Honor Guard, veterans in antique cars, Scout groups, service groups, Fire Department vehicles, and Public Works vehicles.

This year, Major General John W. Libby, retired Maine adjutant general of the Maine State National Guard, will be delivering the keynote speech at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. The parade will have two Grand Marshalls this year; they are retired Police Chief Mike Thurlow and retired Police Chief Robbie Moulton.

Contact Post No. 76 at 207-883-3902 for more information.

