The state reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths and 961 new cases on Saturday, continuing a recent rise.

On Friday, Maine reported 12 additional deaths from the virus.

Since the pandemic began, Maine’s death toll now numbers 2,325, according to the Maine CDC.

On Saturday the state reported 205 people hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 204 hospitalized statewide on Friday. Of those patients, 36 are in critical care and four on ventilators.

In the last week the number of new cases and hospitalizations has climbed to the point that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that much of Maine — including Cumberland County — wear masks in public, indoor spaces.

Much of Maine is now labeled as red, marking high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 and high risk of placing a strain on local hospitals. The red counties are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook.

Seven counties are designated yellow, meaning moderate levels of transmission, including York, Kennebec, Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, Waldo and Washington.

Androscoggin is the only county in Maine which has retained it’s green status, or low levels.

The community levels are based on the number of new infections reported in the last seven days, new COVID-19 hospital admissions, and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients. A county in the red category is considered to be at risk of straining hospital capacity.

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer for MaineHealth and the former Maine CDC director, said Thursday with some exceptions there are two major groups of those hospitalized with COVID-19: older, vaccinated people and younger, unvaccinated people.

Infections have spiked in Maine and the New England as new, more contagious versions of the virus spreads, but the new variants are causing less serious illness, doctors have said.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a specialist in infectious diseases and professor at the University of Minnesota, said Maine is experiencing “the war going on between the virus and humans.” The increase of cases and hospitalizations indicates that the virus is winning the battle in Maine, he said.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a Maine pediatrician and infectious disease expert, said the good news is that so many of Mainers, 88 percent, have been vaccinated, which will protect most from serious illnesses. But that still leaves about 150,000 Mainers who didn’t get the shots, she said, and “the virus will find you.”

