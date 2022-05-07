NEW GLOUCESTER – Kenneth L. McNerney passed away April 27, 2022, in New Gloucester. The son of Kathleen Seavey McNerney and Edward McNerney Sr., he attended Bonney Eagle High School and served in the USAF. He was employed at Windham Millwork, Inc. as a talented finish carpenter. He enjoyed remote places, especially at a hunting camp with the love of his life, Becky.

Lovingly survived by his mother, Kathleen L. McNerney; his son, Nicolas McNerney (and Jennifer Bergeron); Rebecca McNerney; siblings Edward “Ted” McNerney Jr. (wife Laurie) and Terri Ann Ricker; a grandson, Eriq McNerney; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Edward McNerney Sr.; and brother, Larry McNerney.

Ken requested no service. Cremation arrangements were made by Chad Poitras Funeral Home in Buxton. A full obituary and condolences can be expressed at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

