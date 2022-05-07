PORTLAND – Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Vito L. Caiazzo III, 67, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from a lifelong illness. He was born on April 7, 1955, to Maria (Grippa) and Vito Caiazzo Jr. in Portland.He grew up on Munjoy Hill until his family moved to Falmouth where he attended Falmouth High School. After he went to study architecture at Wentworth Institute in Boston, he returned to Portland to marry his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Noyes, in 1977. He and Kathleen had two children; Nicholas and Elizabeth.Vito took over the family business, Vito’s Italian Bakery. He spent six nights a week there, making the best Italian bread and pizza in town. He was a loving, hardworking, and humorous man who loved his family. He enjoyed skiing, live music, sailing, shooting pool, BBQing, and traveling – particularly to the Caribbean, Switzerland, and Italy.Vito is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Caiazzo; his children, Nicholas Caiazzo and his fiancé April, and Elizabeth Caiazzo; and his granddaughter, Jasmin.A Graveside Service will take place at 10 a.m., on May 11, 2022, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.To share a memory of Vito or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

