BOX SCORE

Waynflete 16 Portland 1

P- 0 1- 1

W- 8 8- 16

First half

22:57 W Connors (Kelly)

21:05 W Millspaugh (Kelly)

19:52 W Connors (Kelly)

18:49 W Connors (unassisted)

18:16 W Kelly (unassisted)

15:21 W Connors (Dolan)

13:45 W Millspaugh (free position)

4:17 W Dolan (Kelly)

Second half

23:53 W Connors (Birknes)

23:21 W Dolan (Connors)

22:36 W Millspaugh (unassisted)

21:15 W Kelly (Dolan)

18:05 P Stein (unassisted)

17:05 W Kelly (Millspaugh)

15:50 W Connors (unassisted)

14:34 W Millspaugh (Birknes)

5:13 W Kelly (McNabb-Girouard)

Goals:

P- Stein 1

W- Connors 6, Kelly, Millspaugh 4, Dolan 2

Assists:

W- Kelly 4, Birknes, Dolan 2, Connors, McNabb-Girouard, Millspaugh 1

Draws (Waynflete, 14-5)

P- Villani 5 of 17, Seavey 0 of 2

W- Millspaugh 9 of 13, Connors 5 of 6

Ground balls:

P- 31

W- 56

Turnovers:

P- 24

W- 20

Shots:

P- 9

W- 36

Shots on cage:

P- 6

W- 28

Saves:

P (Huynh) 12

W (Girard) 5

PORTLAND—On a day it honored two of the greatest players in program history with induction into the school’s new Athletic Hall of Fame, Waynflete’s girls’ lacrosse team reminded everyone that while its past is glorious, its present is pretty impressive too.

Hosting Portland in a first-ever encounter between city teams Saturday afternoon on the new turf field at Hall Field, the Flyers quickly seized control, as senior standout Jesse Connors scored four quick goals to help build an 8-0 advantage.

Senior Lolie Millspaugh and sophomore Tilsley Kelly got in on the fun too, scoring four times apiece, and Waynflete pulled away for a 16-1 victory.

Connors continued her tremendous season with a game-high six goals as the Flyers won their fourth straight game, improved to 4-1 and in the process, dropped the Bulldogs to 1-5.

“We had a really good practice the day before and everything clicked for us today,” Connors said. “I feel like today’s the first time it’s all come together.”

A day to remember

Prior to Saturday’s contest, Waynflete began to induct its first-ever Hall of Fame class, which includes former girls’ lacrosse standouts Morgan Woodhouse (Class of 2010) and Martha Veroneau (Class of 2013), who both won two state titles.

The current Flyers were on hand for the ceremony.

“I think it inspired us,” Connors said. “My favorite memory of Martha was playing in lacrosse camp and she was just destroying everyone.”

“The ceremony was exciting for the girls,” said longtime Waynflete coach Cathie Connors, Jesse Connors’ mother. “It was inspirational. When (Jesse) was little, she and Morgan had a secret handshake.”

The Flyers won another title last spring and after stumbling, 10-9, in overtime, at North Yarmouth Academy in the opener, Waynflete returned to its winning ways by downing host Lake Region (7-5), visiting Wells (11-10) and visiting Traip Academy (15-6).

Portland, meanwhile, opened with home losses to Thornton Academy (15-2) and Massabesic (15-3), then downed visiting Bonny Eagle (10-7). After falling at Windham, 7-3, the Bulldogs dropped a 12-5 decision at South Portland Tuesday.

Despite being located just a few miles apart, Portland and Waynflete had never met.

Saturday, they did so for the first time and the Flyers quickly took care of business.

Millspaugh won the opening draw and Waynflete threatened to take an immediate lead, but Kelly was robbed by Bulldogs senior goalie Caitlyn Huynh.

Then, with 22:57 to go in the first half, the Flyers went on top for good when Kelly set up Jesse Connors.

Waynflete made it 2-0 with 21:05 on the clock, when Kelly fed Millspaugh.

Portland looked to answer, but junior Emily Seavey was denied by Flyers senior goalie Emily Girard.

Waynflete then transitioned to offense and Kelly earned a free position. She passed up the shot and instead, passed to Connors, who finished to make it 3-0.

After Dolan hit the post, Connors scored for the third time, unassisted, with 18:49 remaining.

Kelly then scored for the first time with 18:16 left and after Bulldogs junior Lilah Green was robbed by Girard on a free position, Dolan set up Connors for her fourth goal with 15:21 still to play in the first half, extending the lead to 6-0.

Millspaugh scored the Flyers’ seventh goal in nine minutes, scoring on a free position with 13:45 left before halftime.

After Stein was denied by Girard, Waynflete senior Cece Marshall hit the post, then Huynh twice saved Kelly shots in close.

Girard then denied a free position shot by Stein and with 4:17 to go, Kelly fed Dolan for an 8-0 halftime advantage.

Millspaugh won seven of nine first half draws and the Flyers had a 21-7 shots advantage in the first 25 minutes.

Waynflete quickly induced a 10-goal, “mercy rule” running clock, as Connors scored from freshman Lydia Birknes 68 seconds into the second half and Connors returned the favor and fed Dolan with 23:21 left to make it 10-0.

Millspaugh won the ensuing draw and raced in and finished unassisted with 22:36 to go.

“After last year, I’m just ready to have a good senior season and I’ve been working hard,” Millspaugh said.

Dolan then set up Kelly in transition with 21:15 on the clock and the lead was a dozen.

After Huynh denied Connors on a free position, Portland finally broke through, as Stein scored unassisted with 18:05 left.

The Flyers then finished it off, as Millspaugh set up Kelly for her third goal with 17:05 remaining, Connors scored for the final time, unassisted, with 15:50 to go, Millspaugh scored her final goal (from Birknes) with 14:34 showing and with 5:13 to play, Kelly finished, from freshman Lauren McNabb-Girouard, bringing the curtain down on a decisive 16-1 victory.

“I’m just so proud of the girls,” Cathie Connors said. “It’s coming together. It wasn’t easy today. I felt like any moment, they’d come back on us. I feel like we’ve come a long way. We’ve gotten used to each other. We talk to each other more, trust each other more and we’re taking some risks.”

Jesse Connors scored six goals, tying her career high set earlier this year versus NYA, and she now has 24 goals for the season, in just five games.

“She’s got a lot of drive,” Cathie Connors said, of her daughter. “That pandemic year, she took it seriously. I’m really proud of her.”

Kelly and Millspaugh both scored four goals and Dolan added two.

Kelly also had four assists, while Birknes and Dolan had two apiece and Connors, McNabb-Girouard and Millspaugh each produced one.

Girard made five saves.

The Flyers won 14 of 19 draws, had a 56-31 advantage on ground balls (Connors had a game-high 14, Millspaugh collected a dozen and Birknes scooped up eight), enjoyed a 36-9 shots advantage (28-6 on cage) and overcame 20 turnovers.

For Portland, Stein had the goal, Huynh made 12 saves and Stein had a team-high seven ground balls.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over 24 times.

Rivalry games

Portland is now idle until Friday when it welcomes crosstown rival Deering.

Waynflete has two big tests next week, as it goes to red-hot Greely Wednesday, then welcomes Freeport in a state game rematch Friday.

“Those games will make us better whether we win or lose,” Jesse Connors said. “We play hard. I think we’re making good progress. I think our team chemistry has gotten very good. We’ve bonded a lot. I’m really hoping we can do what we did last year and have some fun.”

“I’m looking forward to those challenges,” said Millspaugh. “Those will be good tests.”

“Those will be great games for us,” Cathie Connors added. “I feel like today was a turning point as far as connecting, but we still have a few more things to work on.”

