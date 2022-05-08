NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending homer to lead off the ninth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 Sunday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Torres gave the Yankees their third walk-off vicotry of the season when he lifted a 3-1 sinker from John King (1-1) into the short porch in right field. His fourth homer this year propelled New York to its 12th win in 13 games.

Torres also had a game-ending single April 23 against Cleveland and now has seven career walk-off hits, including two homers.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Rangers starter Dane Dunning lost his no-hit bid on an infield single by Aaron Judge to open the inning.

Kole Calhoun homered on Yankees starter Gerrit Cole’s final pitch, but the Rangers committed three errors and ended a four-game winning streak.

Cole allowed a run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 10, walked one and threw a season-high 114 pitches, reaching 100.6 mph on the radar gun.

GUARDIANS 4, BLUE JAYS 3: Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado’s tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and Cleveland won at home.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the eighth, but Owen Miller’s one-out homer off Tim Mayza tied it. Mayza retired José Ramírez, but Miller drove a 2-2 pitch to the left-field bleachers.

Adam Cimber (4-2) relieved with two outs and allowed Reyes’ single and Andrés Giménez’s walk. Mercado lined a 2-2 offering to center, and Reyes slid home ahead of the throw that was cut off.

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 0: Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam, Jake Odorizzi threw five innings of one-hit ball and Houston swept a four-game sweep at home for its seventh straight win.

Díaz’s second home run of the season came in the third inning on a 92 mph fastball from Tigers reliever Drew Hutchison (0-3). It went 347 feet to left-center field, scoring José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez for a 4-0 lead.

Bregman later padded the lead with a solo homer off Joe Jimenez for his fifth home run of the season.

ROYALS 6, ORIOLES 4: Michael Taylor hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a pair of two-out Baltimore errors, giving visiting Kansas City a win in the first game of a doubleheader.

With the score 4-all, Jorge Lopez (3-2) retired the first two batters in the ninth. Nicky Lopez then reached when second baseman Rougned Odor misplayed a sharp grounder and took third on a wild pickoff throw by the Orioles reliever.

Taylor’s single put the Royals ahead, and Salvador Perez provided an insurance run with another RBI single off Cionel Pérez.

TWINS 4, ATHLETICS 3: Jorge Polanco delivered another key hit and the Minnesota bullpen combined for 6 2/3 innings of shutout work as visiting Oakland lost its ninth straight game.

Polanco, who homered in a 1-0 win Saturday night, hit two-run single in the third inning for a 4-3 lead.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 3, METS 2: Bryce Harper homered again off Max Scherzer and Philadelphia became the first team to beat the new Mets ace, snapping a four-game skid by topping visiting New York to open a doubleheader.

Harper, using a pink bat for Mother’s Day, drove a 94 mph fastball from Scherzer (4-1) over the wall in right for a solo homer with two outs in the first. He screamed, “I love you, Mom!” into a TV camera before returning to the dugout.

Harper added an RBI single in the third. The reigning NL MVP also homered off Scherzer, his former Washington teammate, on May 1.

BRAVES 9, BREWERS 2: Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton win for the first time in five starts as Atlanta beat visiting Milwaukee.

Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning. Duvall homered in the third off starter Aaron Ashby, and Contreras added a three-run drive in the fifth off Jandel Gustave.

REDS 7, PIRATES 3: Colin Moran hit a grand slam and a two-run homer against his former team, powering Cincinnati to a victory at home.

Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings and the Reds rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the sixth. Cincinnati took two of three in the weekend series, improving the majors’ worst record to 5-23.

NOTES

METS: New York released second baseman Robinson Canó, a week after he was designated for assignment despite having nearly $45 million remaining on his contract.

Canó, 39, was hitting .195 (8 for 41) with one home run, three RBI and a paltry .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

