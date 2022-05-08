Johnson & Wales scored 10 runs in the second inning and won the Great Northeast Athletic Conference baseball championship Sunday afternoon with a 21-6 win over St. Joseph’s in Standish.

St. Joseph’s (30-14) worked its way through the losers’ bracket after dropping its tournament opener on Thursday and earned a 6-2 victory over Johnson & Wales (17-24) in Sunday’s first game, setting up a winner-take-all finale.

The Monks then grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Luke Stephens tied the game with a home run, then Cliff Ward belted a triple and scored on the front end of a double steal.

But St. Joseph’s ran out of fresh arms after playing four games in two days, and the Wildcats sent 14 men to the plate in the bottom of the second.

In the first game of the day, Stephens, Ronan Chisholm and Drew Healey each had three hits for the Monks. Matthew Bergeron went the distance on the mound, allowing 11 hits but only one earned run.

UMASS LOWELL 5, MAINE 4: Alex Luccini led of the bottom of the 10th inning with a double and scored on a one-out single by Gerry Siracusa as the River Hawks (21-25, 11-13 America East) beat the Black Bears (24-16, 19-5) at Lowell, Massachusetts.

Maine tied the game on a two-out home run by Quinn McDaniel in the ninth inning. Joe Bramanti and Jeremiah Jenkins each had two hits and an RBI for Maine.

SOFTBALL

HUSSON 4, THOMAS 1: McKenna Smith pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and the Eagles (26-9) scored all their runs in the fourth inning as they earned their fourth consecutive North Atlantic Conference championship with a victory over the Terriers (19-17) in Bangor.

Teagan Blackie, Kiara McLeod, Katie Windsor and Kenzie Dorr each drove in a run for Husson, which earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Kelsey Currier, the losing pitcher, scored the only run for Thomas on a throwing error in the first inning.

EMMANUEL 8, ST. JOSEPH’S 4: Abigail Farr and Kiana Hanson each drove in two runs as the Saints (26-11) eliminated the Monks (20-18) from the Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament in Boston.

Lydia Goodnough hit a double and a triple and scored twice for St. Joseph’s. Paige Connery had two RBI.

MEN’S LACROSSE

TUFTS 20, BOWDOIN 11: Mac Bredahl scored five of his six goals during an 11-0 run spanning the second and third quarters as the top-seeded Jumbos (16-2) beat the second-seeded Polar Bears (16-2) in the New England Small College Athletic Conference championship game in Medford, Massachusetts.

Jack Boyden also tallied six goals for Tufts, the only team to defeat Bowdoin this season.

Will Byrne had four goals and two assists for Bowdoin, which is likely to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament when the field is announced at 9 p.m. Sunday. Donal Mullane added three goals and five assists.

