The Maine House voted Monday to uphold all five vetoes issued by Gov. Janet Mills this session.

The bills dealt with requirements for new electricity transmission lines, governance of the University of Maine System, employer retaliation against workers who use earned paid leave, bail conditions and probation, and tax incentives for the forest products industry.

All of the bills lost some support following the governor’s veto and only one prompted any comment from the floor.

Rep. Victoria Morales, D-South Portland, tried to convince her colleagues to buck the governor on a bill that would have relaxed the types of restrictions that can be placed on someone who is released on pretrial bail, or on probations before the end of their sentence.

Morales said the bill is the product of three years of work from a diverse group of people, resulting in dozens of consensus recommendations to focus conditions of release and probation only on issues that could impact public safety, while continuing to ensure people show up for court hearings.

“There were many, many, many ideas on the table over these three years and many compromises were made,” Morales said. “This bill, Mr. Speaker, updates decades old policy of probations and pretrial conditions of release to reflect today’s reality.”

In her veto letter, Mills took issue with changes to rule governing alcohol possession and removing the ability to punish people who don’t comply with court-ordered treatment, among other things.

Rather than prohibiting all alcohol possession, the new rules would only prohibit “excessive use of alcohol,” something Mills described as “confusing and potentially dangerous.”

“Alcohol use and abuse is a common contributing factor to criminal activity,” Mills wrote.

The bill, LD 844 previously passed in the House 82-57, but only 54 members voted to override Mills and 64 voted to uphold the veto.

Mills’ office announced on Friday that governor had completed her review of hundreds of bills passed over the last two years by the 130th Legislature. Her office noted that 929 bills had become law and 27 bills had been vetoed.

None of her vetoes have been overturned.

Ninety-eight percent of the bills sent to the governor have become law since Mills took office in 2018, her office said.

It takes a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate to override a veto.

Other vetoes sustained Maine were:

L.D. 170: An Act Pertaining to Transmission Lines Not Needed for Reliability or Local Generation. There were no previous roll calls on this bill. The motion to override failed, 47-73.

L.D. 1820: An Act to Strengthen the Governance of the University of Maine System. Previously passed the House, 76-56. Override failed, 46-67.

L.D. 1338: An Act to Prohibit Employers From Retaliating Against the Use of Earned Paid leave. Previously passed the House, 80-57. Override failed, 58-59.

L.D. 1919: An Act to Encourage Job Growth in the Forest Products Sector through Tax Incentives. Previously passed the House, 76-59. Override failed, 60-62.

