TOWNSHIP E — The state medical examiner said Monday that a Lewiston woman died as the result of drowning Saturday at Smalls Falls, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Tanisha Barry, 29, was swimming with a friend when she fell about 30 feet down the falls. It’s believed she hit her head before landing, according to a member of the rescue team at the scene.

“Barry’s body was caught in the undertow of the waterfall where it was out of view inside a small cave behind the falls,” Chief Michael Bacon of Rangeley Fire & Rescue said. He was lowered into the falls via ropes to retrieve Barry’s body. Once under the waterfall, her body was found and she was later declared dead at the scene.

Small Falls is a set of two waterfalls at the junction of the Sandy River and Chandler Mill Stream, with a total drop of 36 feet. It’s a popular scenic spot south of Rangeley in Franklin County.

Bacon was assisted by Capt. Jonathan Wakefield and Capt. Gordan Sikes of Rangeley Fire & Rescue. Assistant Chief Dennis Marquis, who specializes in technical rescues, was in charge of the rope-rigging used by the team, Bacon said.

North Star Ambulance assessed the level of exhaustion and exertion of the team after Barry’s body was retrieved, Bacon said. Philips Fire & Rescue, Strong Fire & Rescue and Franklin County Fire & Rescue also responded.

The circumstances behind Barry’s death are still under investigation by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Latti said.

