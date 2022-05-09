‘The Cher Show’

8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, $47 to $101. Through June 25. Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main St., Ogunquit. ogunquitplayhouse.org

There’s no need to turn back time because you can see the epic Broadway jukebox musical “The Cher Show” now in Ogunquit. You’ll believe in life after love when you see the Tony-Award winning show that tells the tale of Cher’s early life and career. The icon has a career that stretches six decades and crisscrosses into pop culture, film and, of course, music. There ain’t no hill or mountain “The Cher Show” won’t climb, and you’ve got several weeks to experience it. Just one question: Are you strong enough?

Iliza Shlesinger

7 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $45.50 to $91.50. porttix.com

Comic Iliza Shlesinger is swinging through Portland on her Back In Action tour after a lengthy pandemic pause. Shlesinger has several Netflix specials under her belt, and in 2020, “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premiered on the platform. Stepping onto the silver screen, Shlesinger starred in the 2020 films “Spenser Confidential” and “Pieces of a Woman.” Shlesinger also recently launched the podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything, and no topics are off limits. Prepare to be cut up by the comedy star.

‘Bright Star’

7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $20, $5 for 18 and under. lincolntheater.net

Lincoln County Community Theater presents the Maine premiere of the musical “Bright Star” written by musician/actor Steve Martin and Edie Brickell from Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. The show tackles love, friendship, conflict, suffering and sacrifice through the story of characters Billy Cane, a young soldier who is back home from fighting in World War II, and Alice Murphy, editor of The Asheville Southern Journal. The cast recording was nominated for a Grammy and “Bright Star” received five Tony nominations, including best musical. Songs include “If You Knew My Story,” “Way Back in the Day” and “Sun is Gonna Shine.”

Touch-A-Truck

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 1053 Forest Ave., Portland, $5 per person, $20 per family of four, babies in arms are free. tccmaine.org/touch-a.truck

Both the young and young at heart can appreciate a righteous touch-a-truck event, and this one supports school operations and summer enrichment programming for students at The Children’s Center in Portland. You’ll be able to explore the Maine Mariners’ Zamboni, the Portland Public Library bookmobile, fire and rescue vehicles from the Portland Fire Department, a Local Muscle moving truck, a level-lift truck from Mi-Box Maine as well as diggers, pavers, excavators, rollers and more. Maine Academy of Modern Music musicians will be performing and the Bogs Bakery food truck will be on site. You and your kids can also pose for pics with Maine Mariners’ mascot Beacon the Puffin.

