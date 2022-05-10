FRYEBURG — Bryce Richardson had three hits as Fryeburg Academy defeated Morse 6-2 in baseball action Tuesday.
Dameon Doe and Brian Martinez each added two hits for Fryeburg (2-7).
Gavin Biallargeon had a double for Morse (3-5).
OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2, RICHMOND 0: Joshua Erickson gave up four hits and struck out for over seven innings to lead the Seagulls (2-5) past the Bobcats (3-2) in Old Orchard Beach.
