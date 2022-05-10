WINDHAM – Marlene (Gibsen) Baxter, 75, passed away on Monday May 2, 2022, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, with her loving family by her side. She was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Bennettsville, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Willie and Haddy Gibson. Marlene was a secretary for the Bridgton and Maine Medical of Maine. She married Alfred Baxter and they had 50 years of marriage. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and family, she was always the dedicated wife and mother who would do anything for her family. She was pre-deceased by her loving parents, Willie, and Haddy Gibson.﻿She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband Alfred; her loving children, son Willie Baxter and his companion Connielynn Higgins, daughter Phyllis and her husband Matthew Lemay, son Jeff Baxter, and daughter Susan Hanna and her boyfriend Glenn. She also leaves her loving grandchildren, Miranda Baxter, Travis, Todd and Mercedes Fickett. Michael Darling and his wife Kyra, and Heidi Darling. She also leaves seven greatgrandchildren. The family will great friends on Sunday May 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Oxford Hills Funeral Home, 1037 Main St Oxford. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Oxford. To make an online condolence please visit http://www.Oxfordhillfuneralservice.com .

