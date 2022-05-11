CHICAGO — The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined Manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, leading to the postponement of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Shortly after Francona’s positive test became known, Major League Baseball said there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests” in Cleveland’s organization and called off Wednesday’s series finale to allow for more testing and contact tracing.

It’s the first coronavirus-related postponement since the season started on April 7.

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who was slotted to fill in for Francona, also tested positive, and Cleveland has “multiple coaches and other team support staff members” infected with the virus, according to team spokesman Bart Swain.

At this point, it’s unclear who will manage the Guardians when they open a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday. It’s likely the team will bring up several minor league coaches and field coordinators for the series.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar could be an option to manage. He took over those duties during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after Francona was forced to step away after just 14 games due to a health issue.

Advertisement

The Guardians are off Thursday.

Francona, who has dealt with serious health problems the past two seasons, tested positive for the virus a few hours before the scheduled first pitch. The team said the 63-year-old Francona currently is not showing any symptoms.

Cleveland’s team recently had a coronavirus outbreak, with infielders Owen Miller, Yu Chang and pitchers Cal Quantrill and Anthony Castro all being placed on the COVID-19 injury list. All have returned except Chang, who is in the minors.

Also, the team’s TV broadcast crew had several members test positive during the team’s West Coast trip.

Francona had been in good health this season following two challenging years. In 2020, he was hospitalized with gastrointestinal issues. Last year, Francona struggled after undergoing offseason surgery on his foot and left the team in July.

ARBITRATION: The Atlanta Braves beat third baseman Austin Riley and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill in the first salary arbitration decisions this year.

Advertisement

Riley was awarded $3.95 million rather than his $4.25 million request. Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Steven Wolf and John Woods heard the case virtually on Tuesday.

O’Neill, a two-time Gold Glove winner, was awarded $3.4 million instead of his $4.15 million request. Mark Burstein, Brian Keller and John Stout heard the case Friday.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 5, BLUE JAYS 3: Gleyber Torres drove in all New York’s runs with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Jose Berrios in the fourth inning and a two-run single, leading the surging Yankees over visiting Toronto for its 15th win in 17 games.

An All-Star in his first two seasons who slumped in 2020 and ’21, Torres restored a two-run lead with his sixth-inning single off Trevor Richards. Torres has four home runs in his last 11 games. Overall, he is batting .222 with five homers and 18 RBI.

Advertisement

New York won its seventh straight series and improved to a major league-best 22-8, its best 30-game start since 2003. The Yankees are 13-0 when scoring five runs or more.

Toronto has lost a season-high four straight and seven of nine. On a sloppy day for the Blue Jays, Bo Bichette failed to advance to third on an errant pitch following his fifth-inning double. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then struck out, slammed his bat against the ground and snapped the lumber over his left knee.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 5, DODGERS 3: Daniel Vogelbach hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, and Pittsburgh took a series from visiting Los Angeles for the first time in nearly five years.

Vogelbach lined a shot to the seats in right field off Daniel Hudson (1-2), putting the Pirates back in front after they squandered a three-run lead in the top of the inning.

Jack Suwinski hit his second home run in three days for Pittsburgh. Josh VanMeter also homered off Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle in the sixth inning, but he committed an error in the seventh that helped kickstart a Los Angeles rally highlighted by Edwin Rios’ bases-clearing double off Chris Stratton.

Advertisement

REDS 14, BREWERS 11: Christian Yelich hit for a record-tying third cycle – all of them against Cincinnati – but Milwaukee’s rally fell short in the ninth inning in losing at Cincinnati

Tyler Stephenson drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Colin Moran hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati. The Reds, with the worst record in the majors, won their second straight series by topping the NL Central leaders.

Yelich became the sixth player in major league history to hit at least one home run, triple, double and a single in the same game three times. He joined Trea Turner, Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly in accomplishing the feat.

Yelich doubled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the third, singled in the fifth and tripled during a six-run ninth.

Hunter Renfroe hit two solo homers for the Brewers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »