Clyde G. Little, 83, of Kennebunkport, born Sept. 10, 1938, in Gardner, Massachusetts, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, after a brief illness, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, where he was a resident.

Clyde, together with his twin brother, Claude, enjoyed a unique bond throughout their lives. They grew up in New Salem, Massachusetts, and joined the Air Force together, where Clyde served as an MP. Being a twin is what defined him.

He was a career police officer in Kennebunkport. He was a member of the Masons.

Through the years, Clyde enjoyed helping neighbors, friends and family. He was happiest while working on projects outdoors. He was known for playing practical jokes. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also a loyal friend.

He is survived by his children, Richard Little and wife Donna, Wendy Yankowy and Joseph Hilbert, Jeffrey Little and wife Mary, Amy Perry and husband Christopher, Nancy Mazzula, Allan Hebb and wife Denice; his 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; his step-sisters, Karen Spring and Luverne Preble; and also many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Norma Little; his parents, Charles and Freda Little and step-father, A. Burton Clough; his siblings, Claude Little, Donald Little, Richard Little and Laura Pike.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that donations be given in his honor to Maine Veterans Home – Scarborough, 290 Route 1, Scarborough, ME, 04074.

