MILWAUKEE — Boston forward/center Robert Williams missed his third straight game with an injured left knee as the Celtics tried to keep their season alive Friday night in Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Williams had been listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report. Celtics Coach Ume Idoka said at the team’s post-shootaround availability Friday that Williams hurt the knee during a collision with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3.
“Once the swelling went down, we found out he had a bone bruise,” Udoka said Friday before the game. “There’s a high pain threshold there. It limits his movement when he bends a certain way.”
Udoka said he didn’t believe this was a long-term issue.
The Bucks lead the Celtics 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal, with the winner set to face the Miami Heat. If needed, Game 7 would be Sunday in Boston.
Bucks forward Khris Middleton was out for a ninth consecutive game with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t offer any indication on whether the three-time All-Star might be available the next time Milwaukee plays after Friday.
“He’s doing well,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game. “He’s making progress. We’re optimistic, but no new update.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Friday’s boys’ high school roundup: Greely’s Kolben no-hits Cape Elizabeth
-
Arts & Entertainment
Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 13
-
Nation & World
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19
-
Nation & World
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral
-
Nation & World
Moon goes blood red this weekend: ‘Eclipse for the Americas’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.