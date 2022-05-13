The Scarborough Land Trust joins the Scarborough Public Library to host Maine author, Susan B. Inches on the evening of Tuesday, May 24 for Storytelling and the Art of Advocacy: How personal stories of connection with the earth can be used to advocate for the environment.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring local, environmental author and advocate Sue Inches to Scarborough,” Library Director Nancy Crowell said. “Our Public Library values its partnerships with community groups, such as the Land Trust, who respect and preserve open space and the environment. The Library’s solar panels, EV charger, chemical-free lawn, and materials on Earth-friendly topics are essential ways we inspire our community to be the best stewards we can be.”

Inches is eager to share an optimistic message, “Ordinary people have more power to change the world than they think they do. I love to show people how, by working together, we can create a healthy future for everyone.”

Andrew Mackie, executive director, Scarborough Land Trust said, “Scarborough Land Trust is thrilled to be partnering again with the Scarborough Library to bring such an acclaimed author to town. The message of personal responsibility is an important one, realizing it will take all of us to protect our incredible natural and agricultural resources. Together, we can maintain the natural systems that we depend upon for our air, water, soil and wildlife.”

Storytelling and the Art of Advocacy begins at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. Participants are invited to bring chairs or a blanket and a picnic, as some do for the town’s summer concerts in this venue. Books will be available for purchase and for Inches to sign. In the event of inclement weather, the talk will be held in the nearby Public Safety Building’s meeting room. Scarborough Public Library does not currently have an indoor or outdoor space large enough to host this #Sustainable Scarborough series event, which is free to attend and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. Visit: ScarboroughLibrary.org/events.

“Advocating for the Environment, How to Gather Your Power and Take Action” by Susan B. Inches begins with how we must learn to think differently, in order to heal the planet. It discusses the power of individual Earth stories and relationship building as key components of successful advocacy. It lays out how empathy, worldviews, and effective communication can help us collaborate with others, even those with opposing views. And it shows the important role citizen advocates must play to create a healthy future.

Based the author’s 30-year career as an environmental advocate, the second part of the book is all about action. How to use power for good, how to work with decision makers, how to organize events, manage a coalition, communicate with the public, and work with the media are all laid out in an easy to read and reference format. Well-received by students, as well as the general public, Advocating for the Environment is a guide to environmental action that readers will want to read and keep for reference, for years to come. The book has been used as the text for a 3-credit course taught at Bates and Colby Colleges for the past four years. Faculty at other schools have also used the book as a text in Environmental Policy courses.

