Meet mystery series author May 15

Brunswick author Matt Cost will be discussing his fourth novel in his Goff Langdon Mainely Mystery series from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Windham Public Library. His new book, “Mainely Angst,” is about a boy who is abducted and threatened with execution if the governor of Maine doesn’t ease business restrictions and masking requirements due to the pandemic.

This is, according to InD’tale magazine, “a multi-layered mystery sizzling with infidelity, abduction and danger.” If you’d like to hear more about it, what better way than from the author himself? The program is also being offered via Zoom. For more information, contact Ray at the library at 892-1908 ext. 5 or [email protected]

Parks & Rec hiring

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for several seasonal positions for the summer. Available positions include day camp counselors, Dundee Park supervisors and park ranger. For more information on how to apply, contact Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 or visit windhamme.myrec.com.

Stop and smell the lilacs

Windham residents age 40 and up are invited to join Windham Parks & Recreation for a trip to the McLaughlin Gardens for the annual Lilac Festival May 27. If you have never visited these magnificent gardens, you are in for a real treat. The scent of the blooming lilacs combined with the blossoming of other spring flowers is a delight to the senses. There are over 200 lilac trees in the garden, the largest collection in New England. After the tour, you will head to the popular South Paris restaurant, Maurice, for a delicious lunch. The cost for the trip is $15 per person. You are on your own for lunch. The bus departs Windham Town Hall at 8 School Road at 10 a.m. and will return at 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Marriage milestones

Catholic couples celebrating a milestone anniversary this year are invited to take part in a Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass set for 4 p.m. June 25 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail. Couples who have been together 10 years, 25 years, 40 years, 50 years or more are encouraged to attend.

“We want to mark those milestone anniversaries which speak to us of the enduring power and strength of married love,” Bishop Robert Deeley said.

