Local Students Named to York County Community College spring 2021 honors list include: David Correale of Gorham, was named to Full-Time Dean’s List; Kenneth Richard of Gorham, was named to Full-Time Dean’s List; Casey Cyr of Gorham, was named to Part-Time Dean’s List; Aaliyah Biamby of Gorham, was named to Part-Time Dean’s List; Dani Rockey of Scarborough, was named to Part-Time Dean’s List; and Kristina Tucker of Gorham, was named to Part-Time Dean’s List.
Devon Lammert of Scarborough, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lammert was initiated at University of Maine.
Hailey Orff, a member of the Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, Class of 2024, has earned the Fall 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction. Orff is a Molecular Biology major from Scarborough, and is a graduate of Scarborough High School.
Ben Bradshaw from Gorham, is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Science in Physics; and Thomas Bradshaw from Gorham, is a candidate for graduation with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
