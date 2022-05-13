GORHAM – Paul E. Roy, 75, of Gorham, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2022. He was born on Nov. 25, 1946 in Portland, to parents Irenee and Simonne (Thuotte) Roy. Paul grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School and went on to get an associate’s degree in business. In 1969, at his first job out of college as an accountant at Snow Canning, he met and fell in love with Janice Payson. In 1970 Paul was drafted to the Army and the two continued their relationship through many letters until he finally came home in January of 1972. The two were married that September and started a family, raising two daughters.When Paul returned to Maine he started working back at Snow’s in a new position, which started his longtime career as an outside sales representative.Paul was an avid gardener and had a lifelong passion for woodworking, over the years hand crafting many pieces that will continue to be cherished by his family and friends. Paul loved being outdoors; whether he was hunting, fishing, kayaking, hiking, camping or golfing.He retired in June of 2012 and kept himself busy with a part time job at L.L.Bean and volunteering at Portland Jetport, going to the Caribbean many years with his wife, and visiting Florida to see his sister.Paul was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Hyacinth Church after the closure of St. Mary’s Church. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a volunteer firefighter for the town of Westbrook for 33 years. He was a hard worker, loved by all who knew him and held close the memories made with friends and family. Paul leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Janice (Payson); daughters Jennifer and her husband, Mark Prescott, Kimberly and her husband, Peter Marion; grandchildren Joshua and Jason Prescott and Olivia, Emily, and Noah Marion; a sister, Rachel Holtzclaw. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook with a burial to follow.To express condolences or to participate in Paul’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to theDempsy Center,P.O. Box 277,Auburn, ME 04212 orCamp Sunshine,35 Acadia Rd.,Casco, ME 04015

Guest Book