SCARBOROUGH – Barbara Rosaline (Doucette) Foley passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough on May 7, 2022.

She was born in Van Buren on Feb. 16, 1939. The second child of seven born to Antionette and George Doucette. When Barbara was 4 years old her family moved to Portland, where her father took a job in the South Portland shipyards working on the Liberty Ships that were being built there for the war effort.

Barbara graduated from Cathedral High School on Munjoy Hill in 1957. She married Robert Foley in 1958. Bob was in the Coast Guard and served as a Lighthouse Keeper in the Cape Cod area. For five years the family, which now included three children, lived in the Keepers House on the grounds of Eastern Point Light on Cape Ann in Gloucester.

In 1974 the family had a new home built in Scarborough where Barbara enjoyed being a homemaker. When her children were in high school, she went to work at Sears in the Maine Mall, a job that lasted 25 years.

Barbara was devoted to her faith and was a member of St Maximillian Kolbe Church in Scarborough. She was an accomplished seamstress and made banners for the church. She also sang in the choir for a number of years. She loved to knit, and the sweaters that she made for family members are now cherished keepsakes. She was an avid reader and was a regular visitor at Scarborough Public Library.

Barbara is survived by her three children, Debora Laughton and husband Rodney of Scarborough and Suzanne Jacek also of Scarborough, and Robert Foley of Portland; her sister, Paula and husband Norman McDonald of Gorham, sister, June and husband Rick Dominicus of Windham, brother, Rodney and wife Nancy Doucette of Port Charlotte, Fla., brother, Carol Doucette of West Newfield, brother, Lester Doucette of South Portland and sister-in-law Sandra Doucette; also four grandchildren, Jeremiah Jacek and wife Courtney of Scarborough, Andrew Jacek and wife Autumn of Dayton, Bethany Siemen and husband Benjamin of Scarborough and Abigail and husband Jared McGuire of Gorham; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, George Doucette.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, May 23 at St. Maximilian Kolbe, Scarborough, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. A reception at St. Maximilian will be held after the burial.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Barbara’s memory to Scarborough Public Library.

