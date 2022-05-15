FREEPORT – Eliot “Al” Spalding, 89, of Freeport, died peacefully in his sleep on May 6, 2022.

Born in Fitchburg, Mass., he was the son of the late Roland and Esther (Amsden) Spalding. He grew up in Leominster, Mass. and graduated from Leominster High School, after which he studied drafting at the Worcester Trade School and graduated from Westlawn School of Yacht Design. Al was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and served with the 1st Division in Germany.

Al was a lifelong summer resident of Bustins Island in Freeport, which inspired his passion for boats: cruising, racing, building, repairing, delivering, designing, and surveying boats throughout the United States and Europe.

His principal occupation was that of naval architect, and his design experience included 15 years with the internationally renowned design firm of John G. Alden, Inc. in Boston, where he achieved the position of chief designer. Al was also resident naval architect and repair supervisor with Harraseeket Marine Service in South Freeport, and was a principal partner in the design firms of Andel Associates, Marbridge Associates, and Lowell and Spalding. He worked with the design firms of Ted Hood and John Gilbert, served as a marine consultant, and taught courses in naval architecture and marine surveying as well as being an independent naval architect for many years.

Al’s design credits include commercial craft, research vessels, fishing boats, passenger vessels, and pleasure craft – sail and power – ranging in length from 8 to 95 feet. He had numerous designs and articles published in national and international publications, and his boats were built throughout the U.S. and in 20 foreign countries.

Al was a banjo player for 28 years with Maine’s premier Dixieland band, the Royal River Philharmonic Jazz Band, and he played with various other groups throughout New England. Al’s hobbies included model building, travel, barbershop singing, sports, music, and carpentry projects. Above all else, Al loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially on Bustins Island.

Al is survived by his wife, Sue (Crabtree) Spalding; two sons, Sam Spalding and his wife Carrie Lewis of Alexandria, Va., and Andy Spalding and his wife Katelyn of Cumberland Foreside; as well as his beloved granddaughter, Eleanor “Ellie” Spalding of Cumberland Foreside.

Al was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Lahanas of Harvard, Mass. and is survived by five nephews and nieces.

Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 25, at 12:30 p.m., at the South Freeport Congregational Church, 98 South Freeport Rd., South Freeport, ME 04078.

Al loved to listen to traditional American popular music on WYAR radio.

Donations in Al’s memory may be made to the

Heritage Radio Society Inc.

P.O. Box 414

Yarmouth, ME 04096

