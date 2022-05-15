YARMOUTH – Theodore A. Landry, known to all as “Terry” “Dad” or “Jumps”, died peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday May 8, 2022 following a short illness.

Terry was born in Houlton on July 25, 1947. He lost his father at a young age but was forever grateful to be raised by his mother and cherished grandmother in Yarmouth. His childhood was filled with small town pranks, heroics, sports and good friends.

Terry attended the University of Maine at Orono where he was a Sophomore Owl, “M” Club recipient for soccer and member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. While finishing college at USM, he worked summers for New England Telephone Company and went on to culminate a 30-year career in the telecom field. Terry retired in 2003 as the Greater Portland Construction Manager for Verizon.

Terry is remembered as a long time Falmouth Little League coach and was “super fan” of his sons and grandchildren’s sporting events and achievements. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots, rarely missing a game.

An avid golfer, Terry spent many happy hours golfing with special friends all over the state of Maine. He enjoyed living year round on Highland Lake in Falmouth for many years and, more recently, spending his winters at Sugarloaf.

Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan of Yarmouth and Carrabassett Valley; two sons, Geoffrey and his wife Ann of New London, N.H., Timothy and his wife Kate of Carrabassett Valley; five grandchildren, Gabe, Norah, Samantha, Jack and Lucy.

Terry was predeceased by his brother, Dennison.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Sunday May 29 from 4-7 p.m. at The Barn at Smith Farm, 226 Gray Rd Falmouth, ME 04105.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Landry family.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. https://www.mainehealth.org/Maine-Medical-Center/Philanthropy

