BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin jumped out to a four-goal lead in the first quarter and beat St. Lawrence 17-12 in the third round of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament on Sunday afternoon.

The Polar Bears improve to 18-2 and advance the tournament quarterfinals to face Rochester Institute of Technology on Saturday. RIT beat Massachusetts Institute of Technology 22-3 on Sunday to advance. The winner of the RIT vs. Bowdoin game will face the winner of the Christopher Newport University vs. York College game in the semifinals.

Patrick Fitzgerald, Will Byrne, Oliver Bernstein and Zach Chandler all scored three goals for Bowdoin. Chris Fowler and Jason Lach each added two.

The game was tied 3-3 before Bowdoin ran off four straight goals in the final six minutes of the first quarter. They added two more goals to start the second quarter to take a 9-3 lead. St. Lawrence (14-5) scored five straight goals spanning the third and fourth quarters, to get within three, but Bowdoin held on for the win.

BASEBALL

ALBANY 10, MAINE 5: John Daly was 2 for 5 with a three-run home run, four RBI and three runs scored as the Great Danes (21-23, 10-17 America East) beat the Black Bears (26-17, 21-6) in Orono.

Brad Malm was 3 for 4 for Albany with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Will Bender added three hits.

Jordan Schulefand was 3 for 4, with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored for Maine. Scout Knotts also homered for the Black Bears.

