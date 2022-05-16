When will Mainers realize that Sen. Susan Collins is selling them out? Both parties have representatives who fake independence, but Collins has never cast a meaningful vote.
She knew who Brett Kavanaugh was. She has held a Senate seat for decades and always toed the party line instead of supporting Mainers. The voted for the Bush tax cuts, which could have paid off all credit cards and student loans and car loans for the entire country! Then she supported the even bigger Trump tax cuts for corporations and millionaires. These didn’t benefit many Mainers.
Face it people, the Republican Party is eradicating the middle class, and now they are subjugating women. And Collins is a big reliable part of it all.
Drew Masterman
Richmond
