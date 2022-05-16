KENNEBUNK – Southern Maine Health Care’s Kennebunk Walk-in Clinic re-opened on Monday, May 16, after a two-year hiatus.

Initially, the clinic, at the North Tower, 2 Livewell Drive, will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the goal of returning to a seven-day schedule by the fall, SMHC officials said.

The clinic had been closed since March 2020 when staff were deployed to the Sanford and Saco walk-in clinics to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very excited to return these key services to Kennebunk,” said SMHC President Nate Howell in a prepared statement. “The team looks forward caring for the community’s urgent needs again. We are also so grateful to our walk-in staff who stepped up to help where they were needed during the pandemic – a true display of our values of excellence, ownership and patient-centeredness.”

The Kennebunk Walk-In Clinic, along with clinics in Sanford, Saco, and Waterboro, provide care for sprains and strains, dental pain, minor burns, urinary discomfort, cold and sore throat, earaches, eye infections and an array of other medical issues.

For more information, call 467- 6900 or visit www.smhc.org/walkin. SMHC Emergency Departments in Biddeford and Sanford are open 24/7, hospital officials said.

