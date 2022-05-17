NEW YORK — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse.

In February, Harvey testified in court that he shared Percocets with pitcher Tyler Skaggs while they were teammates with the Angels. Skaggs fatally overdosed in 2019. MLB did not start testing for opioids or cocaine (which Harvey also admitted to using) until after Skaggs’ death.

Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. He has been working out at Baltimore’s extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

GUARDIANS: Manager Terry Francona missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Francona and most of his coaching staff were forced to return from the team’s trip to Chicago and Minnesota after an outbreak in Cleveland’s clubhouse. The series finale against the White Sox was postponed shortly after Francona’s positive test.

First baseman Josh Naylor also remains out following his positive test on Friday.

Pitching coach Carl Willis, who is filling in as manager while Francona recovers, said he has spoken with the 63-year-old several times.

“He’s feeling much better,” Willis said before the Guardians opened a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. “I think he’s ready. Again, it’s just a matter of when his numbers or the negative tests come in that he’s cleared to rejoin us. But he’s feeling much better.”

The Guardians did get back hitting coach Chris Valaika, one of five members of Francona’s staff to test positive. Bench coach DeMarl Hale, first-base coach Sandy Alomar and third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh are still out.

BREWERS: Pitcher J.C. Mejia was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejia had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.

Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

He was placed on the restricted list and will lose about half his salary. His contract calls for him to earn $701,900 while in the major leagues and $160,800 while in the minors.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

METS: Ace Jacob deGrom had follow-up imaging that showed progressive healing in the stress reaction in his right scapula, and New York says he will continue to ramp up his throwing.

The Mets also announced that outfielder Starling Marte had been added to the bereavement list, with right-hander Steve Nogosek recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and righty Adonis Medina added as the 27th player for a doubleheader against St. Louis.

DeGrom has not pitched this season and has been expected to be sidelined at least until June. The Mets shifted the two-time Cy Young Award winner to the 60-day injured list last week. He went on the IL Opening Day, April 7, after injuring his right shoulder blade late in an abbreviated spring training. He underwent imaging again on Monday.

PHILLIES: Bryce Harper did not start for the Phillies in Tuesday’s game against San Diego and the reigning NL MVP could miss at least one more game as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow.

Harper had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow that forced the slugging right fielder to play only as Philadelphia’s designated hitter. Harper has lingering soreness and hoped he could return for Wednesday or Thursday’s game against the Padres. Harper will remain as DH whenever he returns. Of his 34 games, he’s played in his usual right field spot just eight times.

He won NL player of the week honors for batting .609 (14 for 23) with three homers, six doubles, eight RBI and a 1.904 OPS in six games. Harper missed Sunday’s game against the Dodgers.

