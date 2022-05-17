DYER BROOK — Residents of a town in Aroostook County are experiencing trouble with mail delivery that officials blame on roads full of potholes.
Officials with the U.S. Postal Service told Dyer Brook officials last week that mail carriers were suspending deliveries because of unsafe roads, WGME-TV reported.
Officials said deliveries have resumed as the potholes are starting to get filled in.
Still, the town planned to hold a meeting about the subject on Tuesday. The potholes are on Moro Townline Road, in the northern part of town.
WGME-TV reported residents were told mail would be held in a neighboring town during the service disruption.
