A Saco man used a hammer to shatter windshields on four Saco Police Department cruisers that were parked in a restricted access lot on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police Chief Jack Clements said in a statement that two of the cruisers were brand new and had not been placed in active service. The other two were police SUVs.

Vincent St. Ours, 57, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated criminal mischief. He was also charged with one count of criminal trespass.

St. Ours was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred, where he will remain until he makes an initial court appearance Friday.

Clements did not say what may have prompted St. Ours to walk into the parking lot around 7:15 a.m. and smash the windshields.

