Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  5/23  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  5/24  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop  High School

Tues.  5/24  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  Town Hall

Thur.  5/26  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  5/26  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee  Library

Scarborough

Tues.  5/24  9 a.m.  Seniors Program Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/25  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/25  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  5/26  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  Town Hall

South Portland

Mon.  5/23  5 p.m.  Transit Advisory Committee

Mon.  5/23  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Tues.  5/24  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  5/25  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  5/25  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  5/26  6 p.m.  Age Friendly Executive Committee

Thur.  5/26  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

