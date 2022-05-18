Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 5/23 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 5/24 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop High School
Tues. 5/24 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Town Hall
Thur. 5/26 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Town Hall
Thur. 5/26 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee Library
Scarborough
Tues. 5/24 9 a.m. Seniors Program Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/25 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/25 6 p.m. Housing Alliance Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 5/26 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District Town Hall
South Portland
Mon. 5/23 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee
Mon. 5/23 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Tues. 5/24 6:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 5/25 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 5/25 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 5/26 6 p.m. Age Friendly Executive Committee
Thur. 5/26 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
