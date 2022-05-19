BIDDEFORD — BSOOB Transit officials say all buses are now equipped with technology to keep customers and employees safe from airborne pathogens.

The agency has completed installation of the Active Air Purification system, made by United Safety and Survivability Corporation of Exton, Pennsylvania. BSOOB officials say according to USSC, the system will eliminate more than 99 percent of viruses, bacteria, and volatile organic compounds in the air and on surfaces of the bus, including SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus.

The air purification system provides an anti-microbial environment on the bus fleet, using photo-hydro ionization cell (PHI Cell) technology, said BSOOB Transit Director Chad Heid. The systems have been used for more than 20 years in commercial markets; more than four million units worldwide are in use.

“Adding this innovative technology to the fleet will improve air quality for customers and staff. Whenever our buses are operating, the air will be sanitized,” said Heid. “This is an especially welcomed addition for our employees, who continue to provide essential connections for our community.”

This project is funded by the BSOOB Transit allocation of regional CARES Act funds.

BSOOB Transit provides public transportation for people in the Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach communities. Services operate seven days a week and provide connections to Scarborough, the Maine Mall, and Portland.

For information, check the BSOOB Transit website: https://bsoobtransit.org or call 207-282-5408.

