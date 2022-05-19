Buxton seeking dispatcher

Buxton Police Department is advertising for a full-time dispatcher to join its team.

The department offers a competitive salary, paid vacation and sick time, holiday pay, and health, vision and dental insurance.

The starting salary is $21.78 per hour with a higher wage at the discretion of Police Chief Troy Cline for those with experience.

According to the police department, dispatch works four 10-hour shifts with three days off. Schedules rotate every six months and shifts may include nights, weekends and holidays.

The application deadline is May 31.

SAD 6 budget meeting

The SAD 6 budget meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the gym at Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported May 23, 1962, that Clinton Maxim was the chairperson of a public supper committee to benefit the senior class at Bonny Eagle High School. Maxim reported proceeds of $138. The class then raised $288 toward a June 11 banquet that cost $280 at the Eastland Motor Hotel in Portland.

