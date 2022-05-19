Celebrate Bath graduate tradition

Heads up! If you haven’t yet noticed, your local high school graduates might be looking down at you. As we all continue to search for silver linings from the last two years of necessary isolation, this is yet another positive outcome. With the help and expertise of our local photographer, Wendy Jung, and the support of the graduates’ parents, our local high school seniors have had their pictures printed on banners which have been placed on the most prominent lampposts around downtown Bath. This has morphed into a game of find and seek for those represented along with their families, but should also be a focus of pride for all local residents. This is a tribute to the resilience of these individuals while offering a community thank you, welcome, or goodbye to them depending on their future plans. Kudos to Bath for embracing this tradition. Let’s hope it continues for years to come.

Matthew Hanna,

Bath

Carlson, Fox news purveyors of hate

I write this letter in simple sentences because the solution to this complex problem is simple. Fox News is evil. Fox News teaches hate. A white shooter in Buffalo said in a manifesto that replacement theory motivated him to kill Black Americans. Tucker Carlson teaches replacement theory. Carlson nightly infects America with hate. According to the New York Times (May 15), “No public figure has promoted replacement theory more loudly or relentlessly than the Fox host Tucker Carlson, who has made elite-led demographic change a central theme of his show since joining Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016.”

I have little hope that Fox News will pull Tucker Carlson off the air. His ratings are too good. Streaming and cable services like Xfinity, Spectrum, Sling and YoutubeTV broadcast Fox News. Broadcasters who air Fox News are complicit in the deaths of our fellow Americans. Broadcast providers should pull Fox News off the air. If not that, broadcast providers should not air Carlson. If not that, broadcast providers should not air Carlson for 10 nights in honor of the 10 victims killed in Buffalo. If not that, you who are reading this should no longer watch Fox News. If not that, you who watch Fox News should read the biography of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels who wisely observed, “Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.” If not that, then do as I try my best to do each day — love your neighbor.

Gregory Greenleaf,

Harpswell

