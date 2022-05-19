Windham native Shawn Warren shot a 8-over 78 in Thursday’s opening round of the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Warren, 37, a teaching pro at Falmouth Country Club is playing in his third PGA Championship.

On Thursday he struggled with his approach shots, getting on the green in regulation six times. He played those holes in 1-under par, with his lone birdie coming on the 10th hole after going 5-over 40 on the front nine.

The other 12 holes resulted in nine bogeys and three par saves.

Prior to the tournament, Warren said he needed to increase the number of greens he hit in regulation compared to his two previous opening rounds at the PGA, when he went 7-over 77 in 2018 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, and 8-over 78 in 2020 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Warren has played significantly better in his two previous PGA second rounds (1-over 71 in 2018, 3-over 73 in 2020). He will be trying to match or break par for the first time at a major championship on Friday when he tees off on the 10th hole at 3:15 p.m. EST.

Warren bogeyed his first three holes, a trio of par 4s. Southern Hills’ 12 par-4s proved difficult. Warren made eight bogeys against his one birdie, with two up-and-down par saves.

Warren qualified for the PGA Championship by placing in the top 20 at the PGA Professionals Championship.

