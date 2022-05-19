CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire tourism officials say a record 4.3 million visitors came to the state last fall — an increase of 38 percent from 2019, the last record year.

Visitors also spent nearly $2 billion in the state, an increase of 65 percent from 2019.

New Hampshire officials said looking at combining the summer, fall and winter of 2021, the state saw a 43 percent increase in visitation and a 35 percent increase in spending, above pre-pandemic levels.

They said in the last year, New Hampshire has expanded its advertising beyond its core markets of New England and New York to include destinations within a 600-mile radius.

