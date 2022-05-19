CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire tourism officials say a record 4.3 million visitors came to the state last fall — an increase of 38 percent from 2019, the last record year.

Katie McWalter

A woman sails by fall foliage while riding the ZipRider at Wildcat Mountain in Pinkham Notch, N.H., in 2017. New Hampshire tourism officials say they had a record number of visitors last fall. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Visitors also spent nearly $2 billion in the state, an increase of 65 percent from 2019.

New Hampshire officials said looking at combining the summer, fall and winter of 2021, the state saw a 43 percent increase in visitation and a 35 percent increase in spending, above pre-pandemic levels.

They said in the last year, New Hampshire has expanded its advertising beyond its core markets of New England and New York to include destinations within a 600-mile radius.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
new hampshire, tourism
Related Stories
Latest Articles