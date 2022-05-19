CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire tourism officials say a record 4.3 million visitors came to the state last fall — an increase of 38 percent from 2019, the last record year.
Visitors also spent nearly $2 billion in the state, an increase of 65 percent from 2019.
New Hampshire officials said looking at combining the summer, fall and winter of 2021, the state saw a 43 percent increase in visitation and a 35 percent increase in spending, above pre-pandemic levels.
They said in the last year, New Hampshire has expanded its advertising beyond its core markets of New England and New York to include destinations within a 600-mile radius.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Maine’s Shawn Warren shoots 8-over 78 in first round of PGA Championship
-
Sports
College lacrosse: Colby women, Bowdoin men making runs in NCAA Division III tournaments
-
Nation & World
Oklahoma approves the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban
-
Business
A bear market may be on the Wall Street horizon. Here’s what that means.
-
Local & State
Maine COVID hospitalizations edge higher as state reports 791 new cases
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.