SCARBOROUGH – Kathleen Doris Mikkelsen, who passed away May 15, 2022, was born on May 10, 1953 in Portsmouth, Va. to Mary Elizabeth (Fickett) Mikkelsen and Jorgen Christian “Mike” Mikkelsen, Jr.Kathleen, aka “Kathy” and “Leenie”, soon moved with the family to Portland where she spent her early years. After a parental divorce in 1957, she later moved with the family and a stepfather, Arthur John “Jack” Vanier, Jr. to Auburn where Kathleen later attended Edward Little High School. Some college time was spent with the University of Maine in Gorham.Kathleen married Thomas Edward Target on June 7, 1972 and later divorced in 1989.Kathleen loved Maine, living many of her latter years in Portland, with favorite places around the greater Portland area including Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth, as well as Macworth Island and the Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, both in Falmouth.Fishing and lobstering were in her family, and a good seafood mealwas always had at her favorite restaurants in downtown Portland: Becky’s Diner or DiMillo’s, as well as the Lobster Shack in Cape Elizabeth.Kathleen loved nature and particularly flowers, with arranging them, growing them, and always planting her grandfather Jorgen Christian, aka “Chris” and “Grampy”, Mikkelsen’s favorite red Tango Geraniums on his grave. She was very close to him, to the point of wishing her ashes to be buried with him at his plot inPine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth.Kathleen was very partial to her Danish roots, on her paternal grandfather’s side. She proudly sported the Danish flag and liked to visit the two “Simply Scandinavian” shops in Portland.Kathleen was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Linda Jo Mikkelsen, her half-sisters Brigett Alana Mikkelsen and Diana Lynn Mikkelsen.She is survived by her brother, Paul Stephen Mikkelsen; and herhalf-brother, Thomas Christian Mikkelsen and his children Jessica, Thomas, Philip and Zoey.There will be a graveside burial gathering in her honor, the date for which will be determined and friends and family notified.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made in her name toGosnell Hospice House,11 Hunnewell Rd.,Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book