BASEBALL

Thursday’s scheduled Eastern League game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Harrisburg Senators was postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday at Hadlock Field, starting at 5 p.m.

The Sea Dogs rescheduled their Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión, for a Sept. 7 game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies

On Friday, the Sea Dogs are celebrating Maine on the Moon night, featuring Maine native and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, who will host a question-and-answer session at 5 p.m. in the Corporate Corner behind the left-field grandstand.

TENNIS

FRENCH OPEN: Defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and rising star Carlos Alcaraz all were placed on the same half of the men’s bracket in the French Open draw.

Djokovic, seeded No. 1, could face Nadal in the quarterfinals. Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals a year ago.

If that Djokovic-Nadal showdown happens, the winner could face No. 6 seed Alcaraz in the semifinals. Alcaraz, 19, recently won the Madrid Open on clay and became the youngest man to break into the top 10 since Nadal in 2005.

In the women’s draw, Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open – Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, used to be No. 1 in the rankings but has slipped to No. 38, in part because of a lack of activity. That included time off for a mental health break after she withdrew from Roland Garros ahead of her second-round match last year, revealing that she has dealt with anxiety and depression.

Because she is not seeded at the French Open, where play begins Sunday, she was not safe from facing a seeded opponent right away, and that’s what will happen against No. 27 Anisimova.

GENEVA OPEN: Second-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the semifinals in defense of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Ruud will next face fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka, who beat Tallon Griekspoor, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Everton’s stay in the top division will extend to 69 years after preserving its Premier League place with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, thanks to a second-half comeback.

Everton trailed 2-0 at halftime, but the recovery was started by Michael Keane nine minutes into the second half, Richarlison leveled in the 75th minute and Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed Everton in front in the 85th.

• Prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly saw third place in the Premier League effectively secured with a 1-1 draw at home against Leicester.

Marcos Alonso’s fine volley from Reece James’ diagonal cross recovered the point for Chelsea in the 34th minute after the wingback’s failure to track back had allowed James Maddison to put Leicester in front.

Christian Pulisic scuffed a tap-in wide that could have won the game for Chelsea.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Italian cyclist Stefano Oldani claimed his first professional victory by winning the 12th and longest stage, while Juan Pedro Lopez kept the pink leader’s jersey.

Oldani edged compatriot Lorenzo Rota by half a bike length at the end of the 127-mile route from Parma to Genoa.

Lopez maintained his 12-second lead overall from Richard Carapaz and Joao Almeida.

