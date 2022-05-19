Friends of library hold annual meeting

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library is holding its annual meeting and election of officers at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Riverbank Park gazebo. In the case of inclement weather, it will take place at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

A 30-minute business meeting will precede a presentation about a raptor/bird program at Maine Center for Wildlife in Gray.

All are welcome to attend the free event.

For those interested in being a friend of the library, dues are only $5 per year.

The friends’ group is having a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, during Westbrook Together Days in front of the library, with gently used adult and children’s books for purchase.

The library is seeking donations of children’s books, which can be dropped off the day of the sale or brought to the annual meeting. The library will not accept donations at any other time.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported May 24, 1972, that Julie A. Marion, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Marion, was to be employed for the summer at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor. She was a rising junior at University of Maine in Orono.

