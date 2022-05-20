The Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St. in Bath, presents an evening with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole on Saturday, May 21.

In 1997, Cole received the Grammy award for Best New Artist and her album “This Fire” garnered seven nominations. That album included the timeless hits “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait,” which later became the theme song for the television series “Dawson’s Creek.”

Along with winning Best New Artist in 1997, Cole was the first sole woman (without collaborators) nominated as Producer of the Year, and she has consistently used her voice for women, she reflects.

“Being a feminist has always informed my music,” Cole said. “I do this for my great-grandmother, I do this for my mother, I do this for me, and I do this for my daughter, who I want to be a strong woman in the world.”

Cole’s latest album, “American Quilt,” interprets a selection of classic blues, jazz, folk, gospel, and pop songs – each of which provide an entry point for rediscovering America’s interwoven cultural lineage. “American Quilt” follows 2019’s acclaimed album of originals, “Revolution,” deemed by PopMatters as “an exceptional piece of work, a timely reminder of how soulful and perceptive a writer and singer Cole is and has always been.”

Tickets for all events at the Chocolate Church Arts Center are available at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at (207) 442-8455. All performances will be subject to CCAC’s current COVID-19 related policy, which requires audience members age 12 and up to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to arriving at a performance, along with a matching photo ID.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: