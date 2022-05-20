SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce and Community Services have announced they will hold outdoor concerts again this year.

Concerts take place on Thursdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Memorial Park in Scarborough. The concerts will kick off on June 30 with the Time Pilots. In case of inclement weather the event moves indoors to the 700 seat Scarborough High School theater. There is a food concession on site. The concert in the park is a free event.

Other bands include Sixties Invasion on July 30, the Don Campbell Band who was just inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, Motor Booty Affair on July 21, Something Stupid on July 28 and ending the season is Running Down a Dream on Aug 4.

